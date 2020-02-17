Nine get life for killing dish trader at Mirpur





The murder took place nearly 24 years ago at Mazar Road under Mirpur Police Station. Judge Munir Kamal of the Speedy Trial Tribunal-3 delivered the judgement.









The nine lifers are Md Nasim, Abdul Malek, Jaynal Abedin, Iqbal Hossain, Johura Haque, Yasin, Abul Hashem, Dulal Driver and Selim.

The court also fined them Tk 20, 000 each. In default, they are to suffer three-month more in jail. The convict, Md Nasim, was in the dock during the pronouncement of the verdict. The rest eight are still at large.

According to the case statement, dish trader Dewan Kamal Pasha alias Dipu of Mirpur area was stabbed by three unknown people on January 13 in 1996 at Mazar Road under Mirpur Police Station. In a critical condition, Dipu was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctor declared him dead. Victim's father Dewan Abdur Rahman, also former accountant of the Home ministry, filed a murder case with Mirpur Police Station on that night.

