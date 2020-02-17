HC rules on using Bengali dates

The High Court (HC) on Sunday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain within a week as to why their inaction in taking steps for using Bengali dates alongside English dates while observing different national days should not declared illegal.

The HC also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned about their inaction to observe International Mother Language Day on Falgun 8 instead of February 21.

A HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice M Mostafizur Rahman issued the rule following a writ petition filed by Naskar Ali.















