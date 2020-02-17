HC orders status quo on appointment of 1650 agriculture officers





The HC also asked the respondents to explain in four weeks as to why they should not be directed to republish the recruitment results of the Sub assistant Agriculture officer as per inquiry.

A HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader passed the order following a writ petition collectively filed by the 33 candidates challenging the recruitment result claiming that quota did not follow appropriately.

Agriculture, public administration and public service commission secretary and Director General of Department of Agricultural Extension were made respondent to the rule.

Lawyer Md Salahuddin Dolon appeared for the writ petitioners while Deputy Attorney General AKM Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar represented for the state.

On January 23 in 2018, a circular had published for recruitment of 1650 Sub assistant Agriculture officer under the Department of Agricultural Extension. After a long process result was published on January 17. But the quota rules did not follow appropriately.





















