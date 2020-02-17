Books on literature in high demand at Book Fair



Book lovers at a stall at Ekushey Book Fair at Suhrawardy Udyan on Sunday. photo : Observer

According to Bangla Academy, novel and poetry books were dominating the fair. Some publishers, however, said sales of poetry books are not that good.

Khurshid Anwar, son of Palli Kabi Jasim Uddin and owner of Palash Prokashani, said his stall introduced literary masterpieces of his father to the new generation.

Highlighting the importance of folklore, Khurshid Anwar said, "Estranged from our secular folk literature, some youths are choosing the path of extremism."

He hoped the country would produce more Jasim Uddins and folk traditions would be patronised.

Niskatul Noyon, a third-year of BBA student said, "I love reading the poetry of my favourite poet Jasim Uddin."

As many as 2,340 books hit the Amar Ekushey Book Fair in the last 15 days till Sunday.

Some 367 novels, 637 poetry volumes, 295 short stories and 123 essay books have so far been published at the fair.

Books on research (43), rhyme (46), children literature (91), biography (65), edition of compilation ( 4), Liberation War (80 ), drama (9), travelogue (39), history (48), politics (4), health (14), Bangabandhu (71), riddle (14), religion (6), translation (23), dictionary (5), science fiction (41) and others (275) hit the book fair.

Meanwhile, Bangla Academy is exhibiting 200 newly-printed and reprinted books this year.

Zakia, a salesman of Kalom Publication, said, "The books are now selling well. I think this will continue till the last day of the fair. The novel books are being sold the most at the fair."

Alongside, a total of 71 books on Bangabandhu came out at fair from different publishers.

The Bangla Academy officials and publishers said their books are being sold at 25 percent discount while bKash is giving a 10 percent cashback offer for making the payment on purchases through its payment network. The cashback is applicable on top of the publishers' discount.





































