Monday, 17 February, 2020, 9:40 AM
KSA deports 145 more Bangladeshis

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Diplomatic Correspondent

Saudi Arabia deported 145 more Bangladeshis on Saturday. With them, a total of 5,500 Bangladeshis has been deported from the kingdom since the beginning of this year.
BRAC Migration Programme provided emergency help to the returnees with the assistance of the expatriate welfare desk.
Shariful Hasan, who heads the migration programme, said 5,500 expatriates had been sent back from Saudi Arabia since January-many of them within the first three months.
At least 300 of the returnees are women.
Md Shahidul Islam, one of the deportees, said he had gone to the kingdom three months ago for driving job but was sent back empty-handed without any reason.
According to government data, 64,638 Bangladeshi workers had been sent back home from various countries last year. Of them, 25,789 were deported from Saudi Arabia.
Last year, 700,159 Bangladeshis found jobs abroad. And the majority of them, 399,000 or 56.99 percent, had gone to Saudi Arabia, according to the government.
Bangladeshis working abroad sent home $18.355 billion last year. Of the amount, 19.87 percent or $3.65 billion came from Saudi Arabia.


