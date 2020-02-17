Video
Monday, 17 February, 2020, 9:40 AM
CAMPUS NEWS

RU teachers-students demand Nat’l Teacher Day on Feb 18

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

RAJSHSHI, Feb 16: Teachers and students of Rajshahi University demanded the recognition of Shaheed Mohammad Shamsuzzoha's death anniversary date on February 18 as 'National Teacher Day'.
Shamsuzzoha was a teacher of Chemistry department and also the first martyr intellectual in Bangladesh who was killed by the Pakistani Military forces at the eve of 1969 revolution movement.




They made the demand at a human chain organized by Rajshahi University Education Club (RUEC) at the premises of Zoha Chattar on the campus on Sunday at 12 noon.
Over one-hundred teachers and students were participated in the chain.
Shaheenur Khalid, a senior member of the club, said that "National Teacher Day is celebrated in more than one hundred countries in the world. We want, in remembrance of Zoha sir's sacrifice, to recognize his day anniversary day as National Teacher Day to reach his ideology to the new generation.


