Monday, 17 February, 2020, 9:40 AM
City News

Tasnim wins 1st prize of nat'l essay competition

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020
City Desk

Tauhida Khanam Tasnim, assistant director of Public Relations Office of Dhaka University has secured the first position in National Essay Competition 2019, a press release said on Sunday.
The Department of Public Libraries under the Ministry of Cultural Affairs organized the competition marking the Victory Day. The theme of the competition was on 'The Liberation War in Literature and Culture'.
Director General of the Department of Public Libraries Md Abdul Mannan Elius handed over the prize and certificate to the winners at function on Thursday at seminar room of Public Library.



