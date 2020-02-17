Seminar on plant health held at RU





Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) and Bangladesh JSPS Alumni Association (BJSPS) jointly hosted the daylong seminar to mark the International Year of Plant Health 2020.

RU Vice-Chancellor Prof Abdus Sobhan addressed the opening ceremony as chief guest while Vice-Chancellor of Sher-E-Bangla Agricultural University Prof Kamal Uddin Ahmed and Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Agricultural University Prof Giash Uddin Mian spoke as special guests with Vice-chancellor of Bangladesh Agricultural University and President of BJSPS Prof Lutful Hassan in the chair.

RU Pro-vice-chancellors Prof Ananda Kumar Shaha and Chowdhury Jakaria and Second Secretary of Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh May Tomory also spoke.

In his remarks, Prof Abdus Sobhan said there is no alternative to creating more forestation for addressing the adverse impacts of climate change caused by global warming.

















