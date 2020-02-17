Video
Monday, 17 February, 2020, 9:40 AM
Four get life term for killing college student

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

KUSHTIA, Feb 16: A court here on Sunday sentenced four people to life term imprisonment for killing a college student in the district in 2016.
Judge of Women and Children Repression Prevention Special Tribunal Munshi Moshiar Rahman pronounced the verdict and also fined the four with Taka 50,000 each, in default, they are to suffer one year more in jail.
The convicts were - Rakibul Islam Rakib, 25, son of Abdur Rashid of Kushtia Sadar upazila, Sujan, 22, son of Mahatab Uddin, Shahriar Nayeem Rabbi, 24, son of Nannu Driver and Piash, 25, son of Kohinur, of Fultala village.
According to court statement, on September 18, 2016 Palash, a 12th grade student of Kushtia Government College, was intercepted by the convicted people. The convicts stabbed him severely.
Locals admitted him to Kushtia General Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries next day.
Palash's mother Selina Begum filed a case with Kushtia Model Police Station accusing six persons.
Public Prosecutor (PP) advocate Abdul Halim said two persons, named Roni and Faisal, were acquitted as charges brought against them were not proven.


