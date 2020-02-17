Video
Monday, 17 February, 2020
BD-Nepal talk to be held on 18 Feb

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020
City Desk

Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) is going to organize a talk on 'Bangladesh-Nepal Relations: Prospect for Sub-Regional Cooperation' on 18 February.
 The programme will be held at BIISS auditorium from 2 pm to 4.40 pm. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam will attend the programme as the chief guest.
Foreign Minister of the Government of Nepal Mr Pradeep Kumar Gyawali will be present at the programme as the keynote speaker as well as Guest of Honour. BIISS Chairman Ambassador M Fazlul Karim will deliver the welcome address.


