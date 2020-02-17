Rooppur NPP makes rapid progress





It said Petrozavodsk Branch of "AEM-Technology" (concern of Atomenergomash, the machine-building division of Russia's State Corporation Rosatom) is manufacturing the system.

The passive core flooding system is a crucial element of the RNPP's safety system designed to release decay heat in the event of a serious coolant accident in the reactor's primary circuit, the release added.

It said the system comprises eight thick-walled hydro accumulators, each having a capacity of 120 cubic meters. During operation the accumulators are filled with boric acid solution designated for core cooling. The body of each hydro accumulator is composed of three shells, each weighing 15.5 tons. Assembled with the in-vessel and bottom components, a passive core flooding system accumulator weighs about 77 tons. -BSS

















