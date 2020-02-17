Dialogue held on env journalism





Senior journalist and writer Abul Momen was the chief guest at the dialogue while Ali Abbas, Chairperson of the Chattogram Press Club, chaired and Manash Ghosh, Senior News Editor of ATN Bangla moderated the dialogue.

Keynote paper was presented by Razib Nandy, Assistant Professor of Communication and Journalism Department, University of Chittagong and Barkat Ullah Maruf, Joint Director of COAST Trust.

Barkat Ullah Maruf mentioned the burning issues of environment in Bangladesh while Rajib Nandy stressed the challenges and prospects of environmental journalism at the coastal area.

Sikandar Khan, VC of East Delta University, Professor ManjurulKibria, Zoology Department, University of Chittagong, Hasan Maruf Rumee, Convener of Ganasaanghati Andolon, Jesmin Sultana Paru, Chairperson of ADAB, Chattogram spoke at the dialogue.

Mustafa Kamal Akanda, Director, COAST Trust puts the closing remarks and vote of thanks.

Abul Momen said, the society and culture is built on the characteristics of this Bengal Delta and we should have been able to build all the development according to that.

We need Padma Bridge but we need to check what environmental impact will be on Padma River.

Sikandar Khan said, "We developed road transport which is not equivalent to the geography of our land but we have neglected the river transport which is sustainable and less costly."















