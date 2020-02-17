

AL adv council member Rahmat Ali passes away

Ali breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital around 7:30am, the ruling party said in a press release.

The former Member of Parliament from Gazipur-3 constituency had served as the state minister for LGRD.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Awami League advisory council member, former LGRD state minister and MP, advocate Md Rahmat Ali.

In a condolence message, she prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.

A namaz-e-janaza of Rahmat Ali was held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Ministers, deputy speaker, chief whip, whips, MPs and leaders of different political parties attended the janaza.

A munajat was offered on the occasion, seeking eternal peace of the departed soul.

A state salute was also given to the valiant freedom fighter.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tribute by placing wreath at the coffin of Awami League Advisory Council member and former State Minister Rahmat Ali at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Sunday. Rahmat Ali breathed his last yesterday. photo : BSS



























