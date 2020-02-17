Groundbreaking judgment on gambling







The High Court recently declared a groundbreaking judgment of banning all kinds of gambling in any form, including cards or roll of the dice or luck and through games like bingo. From now on these all forms of gambling are considered criminal offences and the court asked the authority concerned to stop these malpractices nationwide.



The HC observed that these games depend on luck or chance and not on competence and therefore is banned by the law. The court also ordered the law enforcers to immediately seize any kind of equipment used for gambling and to take action against the people who organise gambling or gamble. Following the same order directed the government to immediately stop gambling at 13 renowned elite clubs in Dhaka which were illegally running casino in the name of gambling since long. We cordially welcome the decision.











Accordingly, we urge the authority concerned to update the pertinent laws and strictly apply the same for banning all sorts of gambling and casino business.



Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka Dear SirThe High Court recently declared a groundbreaking judgment of banning all kinds of gambling in any form, including cards or roll of the dice or luck and through games like bingo. From now on these all forms of gambling are considered criminal offences and the court asked the authority concerned to stop these malpractices nationwide.The HC observed that these games depend on luck or chance and not on competence and therefore is banned by the law. The court also ordered the law enforcers to immediately seize any kind of equipment used for gambling and to take action against the people who organise gambling or gamble. Following the same order directed the government to immediately stop gambling at 13 renowned elite clubs in Dhaka which were illegally running casino in the name of gambling since long. We cordially welcome the decision.Accordingly, we urge the authority concerned to update the pertinent laws and strictly apply the same for banning all sorts of gambling and casino business.Md Zillur RahamanGandaria, Dhaka