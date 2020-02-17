An apology letter to our future generation 







The fern, moss, mushroom and wild vegetation charmedthe nature.The catkins flower was so fascinating during autumn on the banks of the river with the blue sky that would calm the mind for a moment.In spring, honey bees were tempted to flowers to collect nectar.



Lovely sparrow-bird used to tweet to impress her soul mate. The flock of baya-weaverbird in palm-tree was devoted to nesting for upcoming breeding season. The fish in the lake were camouflage near rocks or weeds to deceive the predator. The constant state of flux between predator and prey was poised. The howls of foxes and their glowing eyes at night werespellbinding and scary. The moon at the top of jungle in moonlight night wasirresistible beauty. The majestic moundwith mosaics grasslandwasalluring destination for satisfaction. The earthen road twist toward the heaven used to depict the soul. In blessing of Gaia (the Goddess of earth), everything was in a synchronization to find the solace.



Suddenly the weird spell of Gaia capsized everything. The mysterious creepy spell abolishes the equilibrium of nature. The wind is now turned into a gigantic whirlwind.The dew is now like the tear drops of nature. The romantic and charmed nature is now dull and fades. The sparrow is now toneless and the baya-weaver bird is rarely seen. There are no catkins flowers in the purlieu of the river bank and hard to find the blue sky in autumn. Foxes are now extinct and the rest of are hide at the haze of night because of fear.The mysterious disguise of the fish suddenly disappeared and the fish are now almost lifeless. The homeostasis between predator and prey is now upheaval.



The moon is still there but there is no forest stands.The mound is now worn and bald. The road is still twisting but catastrophes sparking in every twist. The curse is now growing stronger day after day. Is it really the weird spell of Gaia or the witchcraft? Future generation may be astonished to know that there is no weird spell rather than the predecessor who destroy this symmetry of nature. We, the predecessor created this damnation and put an end to the nature.Let's start to explain some of the curse and ruin the creepy spell of witch.



Everything we do as consumes food, clothing and build our houses have a negative impact on the environment.We hastily cut down our forest andalter our land use pattern. The paddy field is now metamorphosing into human settlement and rest of are the cash-crop field. These have an impact on the soil fertility, soil erosion and destroy the indigenous and endanger species. Due to globalization the transportation of plants and animals to an unusual range that invasion on the indigenous/ native species and the indigenous species are endangered now. Increasing the likelihood of conflict, illegal poaching, habitat destruction/ squalor/ degradation, habitat fragmentation, overexploitation, pollution and climate change are ample reasons for disappear the wildlife.



Overpopulation is one of the facts that increase the over extraction of natural resources. We bald our hillock for agricultural land, wood and natural resource extraction and this hillock fall onto us as a landslide. The overdose of the fertilizer, pesticide, herbicide and insecticide into farmland ultimatefate is the water-body and created anoxic areas also called dead zones.



High level of poison induced from farmland depletes dissolve oxygen and kill the microbialanimal as fish, frog,aquatic plants, etc. Most of the pollutant is inevitable/ irremediable and persistent into the nature for a long time. The ground water pollution due to pesticides/ insecticide/ herbicide as ammonia, lead, arsenic, cadmium, chromium, fluoride etc. from farmland pose a numerousacute and chronic health problems when they enter into the human food chain and predisposition to manifest cancer, premature death, blue baby syndrome etc.



With booming of industrial growth, the final nail on the coffin of mesmerizing nature was knot. The prevalent problem of industrialization is the air pollution, water pollution, noise pollution, waste pollution, soil quality degradation etc. The single element as burning of fossil fuel has a multiple negative impact on our environment as its leads to global warming, climate change, acid rain etc. According to UNEPA more than 80 different toxic elements as asbestos and dioxin, lead and chromium etc. can be found in industrial emission. The climate is now changing; there is no six seasons rather the winter, summer and rain. Spring, autumn and late autumn is no longer felt.



As Albert Schweitzer said, "Man can hardly even recognize the devils of his own creation".The evil spirit has squeezed upon us almost unnoticed and we cannot even percipience them. It is an alarming issue that the weapons (industrializations, urbanizations, over extraction etc.) that we have created have turned against us and it is matter of time that we wiped out from the earth.If we stop our activity right now it also too late to reconfigure our nature. But if we started to reconfigure our nature right now we can intervene on wipe out and slow down the process. It is time to think about the future generation and stop our multitude of crime and nasty pieces of work. The fake mask will be exposed sooner or later and do not blame to others activity, try to do better on your own otherwisewe will not be forgiven.



Mahjuba Hoque completed her BA and MA in History from Jahangirnagar University.



Ashraful Islam Chowdhury completed his BSc &MSc in Environmental Sciences from Jahangirnagar University























There was a picturesque village somewhere in Bangladesh, where all natural life was decorated with harmony and breathed out with relief. The vegetation, animal and humanlife was smear by the nature. The wind was drifted above the ripe paddy field, what a scenic beauty it was. Drop of dew on soft petals of wild flower was resemble the drop of honey at the lips of Ersa (the Goddess of dew).The cool breeze that made the nature romantic bit by bit.The fern, moss, mushroom and wild vegetation charmedthe nature.The catkins flower was so fascinating during autumn on the banks of the river with the blue sky that would calm the mind for a moment.In spring, honey bees were tempted to flowers to collect nectar.Lovely sparrow-bird used to tweet to impress her soul mate. The flock of baya-weaverbird in palm-tree was devoted to nesting for upcoming breeding season. The fish in the lake were camouflage near rocks or weeds to deceive the predator. The constant state of flux between predator and prey was poised. The howls of foxes and their glowing eyes at night werespellbinding and scary. The moon at the top of jungle in moonlight night wasirresistible beauty. The majestic moundwith mosaics grasslandwasalluring destination for satisfaction. The earthen road twist toward the heaven used to depict the soul. In blessing of Gaia (the Goddess of earth), everything was in a synchronization to find the solace.Suddenly the weird spell of Gaia capsized everything. The mysterious creepy spell abolishes the equilibrium of nature. The wind is now turned into a gigantic whirlwind.The dew is now like the tear drops of nature. The romantic and charmed nature is now dull and fades. The sparrow is now toneless and the baya-weaver bird is rarely seen. There are no catkins flowers in the purlieu of the river bank and hard to find the blue sky in autumn. Foxes are now extinct and the rest of are hide at the haze of night because of fear.The mysterious disguise of the fish suddenly disappeared and the fish are now almost lifeless. The homeostasis between predator and prey is now upheaval.The moon is still there but there is no forest stands.The mound is now worn and bald. The road is still twisting but catastrophes sparking in every twist. The curse is now growing stronger day after day. Is it really the weird spell of Gaia or the witchcraft? Future generation may be astonished to know that there is no weird spell rather than the predecessor who destroy this symmetry of nature. We, the predecessor created this damnation and put an end to the nature.Let's start to explain some of the curse and ruin the creepy spell of witch.Everything we do as consumes food, clothing and build our houses have a negative impact on the environment.We hastily cut down our forest andalter our land use pattern. The paddy field is now metamorphosing into human settlement and rest of are the cash-crop field. These have an impact on the soil fertility, soil erosion and destroy the indigenous and endanger species. Due to globalization the transportation of plants and animals to an unusual range that invasion on the indigenous/ native species and the indigenous species are endangered now. Increasing the likelihood of conflict, illegal poaching, habitat destruction/ squalor/ degradation, habitat fragmentation, overexploitation, pollution and climate change are ample reasons for disappear the wildlife.Overpopulation is one of the facts that increase the over extraction of natural resources. We bald our hillock for agricultural land, wood and natural resource extraction and this hillock fall onto us as a landslide. The overdose of the fertilizer, pesticide, herbicide and insecticide into farmland ultimatefate is the water-body and created anoxic areas also called dead zones.High level of poison induced from farmland depletes dissolve oxygen and kill the microbialanimal as fish, frog,aquatic plants, etc. Most of the pollutant is inevitable/ irremediable and persistent into the nature for a long time. The ground water pollution due to pesticides/ insecticide/ herbicide as ammonia, lead, arsenic, cadmium, chromium, fluoride etc. from farmland pose a numerousacute and chronic health problems when they enter into the human food chain and predisposition to manifest cancer, premature death, blue baby syndrome etc.With booming of industrial growth, the final nail on the coffin of mesmerizing nature was knot. The prevalent problem of industrialization is the air pollution, water pollution, noise pollution, waste pollution, soil quality degradation etc. The single element as burning of fossil fuel has a multiple negative impact on our environment as its leads to global warming, climate change, acid rain etc. According to UNEPA more than 80 different toxic elements as asbestos and dioxin, lead and chromium etc. can be found in industrial emission. The climate is now changing; there is no six seasons rather the winter, summer and rain. Spring, autumn and late autumn is no longer felt.As Albert Schweitzer said, "Man can hardly even recognize the devils of his own creation".The evil spirit has squeezed upon us almost unnoticed and we cannot even percipience them. It is an alarming issue that the weapons (industrializations, urbanizations, over extraction etc.) that we have created have turned against us and it is matter of time that we wiped out from the earth.If we stop our activity right now it also too late to reconfigure our nature. But if we started to reconfigure our nature right now we can intervene on wipe out and slow down the process. It is time to think about the future generation and stop our multitude of crime and nasty pieces of work. The fake mask will be exposed sooner or later and do not blame to others activity, try to do better on your own otherwisewe will not be forgiven.Mahjuba Hoque completed her BA and MA in History from Jahangirnagar University.Ashraful Islam Chowdhury completed his BSc &MSc in Environmental Sciences from Jahangirnagar University