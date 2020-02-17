

Ensure free, fair and impartial media



Indeed the 'fourth estate' is facing a serious challenge at present. "Yellow Journalism'' has indeed become a matter of grave concern. Particularly spreading fake news has becoming a malfeasance in our society and state. And this malpractice coupled with harmful rumours is especially being spread through social media. We welcome the information minister's call and fully agree with the importance to ensure a free, fair and important media.



Commoners can hardly differentiate between fake news and main stream journalism. People now rely more on social media which is an un-edited platform, not reliable enough. Moreover, social media does not hold any editorial policy which should be another major reason why people should not blindly follow social media posts.



However, apart from social media there are some dubious news platforms responsible for misleading and misguiding the commoners. These media outlets have very limited or no journalistic ethics. Some journalists lack academic qualification and professional training. They join this profession while abusing its authority. On the other hand, these journalists hold false press cards and sometimes they misuse these cards for making money in unethical ways. This is why we need to bring discipline among the people who are working in the mainstream media.











Additionally, in order to build a pluralistic and equity-based society - a free, fair and impartial media is a must. For this reason, freedom of media is extremely important. However, the digital security laws are being adopted by many countries including Bangladesh in the face of the misuse of social media. To the apparent eye, this may seem necessary to control incidents like that of Bhola and Ramu incidents. But this law is a serious impediment to freedom of speech. Its very existence dampens the journalist's spirit. Therefore, it's also important to alter some of the articles of digital security act.



Last but not the least, globally the independence of journalism is being challenged. It is going through a critical phase. Therefore, all the media practitioners should work collaboratively. They must maintain credibility and strengthen its further. They must remain committed to deliver authentic news and educate themselves with true journalistic ethics. In a meeting at Bangladesh Press Council held on Friday, marking the Press Council day, the Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud stressed the need for bringing discipline in media as the country saw an exponential growth of mass media in the last 10 years. He also said that numerous challenges are now faced by the media as there is an upsurge of different media houses.Indeed the 'fourth estate' is facing a serious challenge at present. "Yellow Journalism'' has indeed become a matter of grave concern. Particularly spreading fake news has becoming a malfeasance in our society and state. And this malpractice coupled with harmful rumours is especially being spread through social media. We welcome the information minister's call and fully agree with the importance to ensure a free, fair and important media.Commoners can hardly differentiate between fake news and main stream journalism. People now rely more on social media which is an un-edited platform, not reliable enough. Moreover, social media does not hold any editorial policy which should be another major reason why people should not blindly follow social media posts.However, apart from social media there are some dubious news platforms responsible for misleading and misguiding the commoners. These media outlets have very limited or no journalistic ethics. Some journalists lack academic qualification and professional training. They join this profession while abusing its authority. On the other hand, these journalists hold false press cards and sometimes they misuse these cards for making money in unethical ways. This is why we need to bring discipline among the people who are working in the mainstream media.Additionally, in order to build a pluralistic and equity-based society - a free, fair and impartial media is a must. For this reason, freedom of media is extremely important. However, the digital security laws are being adopted by many countries including Bangladesh in the face of the misuse of social media. To the apparent eye, this may seem necessary to control incidents like that of Bhola and Ramu incidents. But this law is a serious impediment to freedom of speech. Its very existence dampens the journalist's spirit. Therefore, it's also important to alter some of the articles of digital security act.Last but not the least, globally the independence of journalism is being challenged. It is going through a critical phase. Therefore, all the media practitioners should work collaboratively. They must maintain credibility and strengthen its further. They must remain committed to deliver authentic news and educate themselves with true journalistic ethics.