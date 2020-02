NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA, Feb 16: Md Abdul Kuddus, retired senior officer of Sonali Bank and father of Asaduzzaman Kollol, Nabinagar Press Club general secretary, died of old age complication at his own residence in Aliabad Village of the upazila on Sunday at 8:35am. He was 74.

His namaz-e-janaja was held on Aliabad Dakkhin Graveyard premises at 1:45pm.

District and upazila unit journalists mourned to the death of Abdul Kuddus.