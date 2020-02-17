Video
Monday, 17 February, 2020, 9:38 AM
Home Countryside

Student’s body exhumed in Bhola

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

BHOLA, Feb 16: District administration exhumed the body of a female student from their family grave at No. 9 Ward under Charpata Union in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district recently.
Following the allegation of her elder brother Ismail Sikder with court, the body of Laizu Akhter, a former student of Daulatkhan Mahila College and daughter of Md Mosharraf Hossen alias Mosu Sikder, was exhumed in presence of Additional Police Super (Sadar circle) Mohsin Faruk and police for an autopsy.
It may be mentioned that in-laws of Laizu allegedly killed her on January 2 last and fled away. Later, police recovered the body from the house. In this connection, Ismail Sikder filed a murder case with Bhola Sadar Police Station accusing seven including Laizu's husband Tanjil.





