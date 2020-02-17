Six killed in road mishaps in four districts





NOAKHALI: A man was killed in an accident on the Ramganj-Sonaimuri Road in Sonaimuri Bypass area under Sonaimuri Municipality of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Shahab Uddin, 55, was a resident of Sonaimuri Purba Para area, and a day-labourer.

Local sources said the deceased was coming to Sonaimuri Bazaar in the morning. At that time, a bus from Ramganj dashed him from behind, leaving him dead on the spot.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) Rahima Khatun said, being informed by locals, they recovered the body from the spot.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A youth was killed in an accident on the Rajapur-Jonail Road in Gopalpur Sayedpur intersection area in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Mamun Hossen, 25, was the son of Muktar Hossen of Gopalpur Village in the upazila. He was searching for job after completing masters in English from Pabna Edward College.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Baraigram PS Sanwar Hossen said a sand-laden Pabna-bound truck hit Mamun while he was walking towards home in Sayed Intersection area at night, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, he died on way to a local clinic.

The driver and helper of the truck are still on the run, the SI added.

COX'S BAZAR: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed in a road accident in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

Himchhari Police Outpost SI Kamal Hossen said a microbus collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw on the Marine Drive Road in Himchhari area about 2pm, leaving the auto-rickshaw driver dead on the spot and five passengers of both vehicles injured.

However, the injured were rushed to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, the SI added.

MYMENSINGH: Three persons of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw were killed in an accident on the Mymensingh-Phulpur road at Goatola Shashar Bazaar area in Tarakanda Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The victims were identified as CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver Rubel Mia, 23 of Outdar village, and Aminul Islam, 30, and Sayeem Mia, 29, of Banshtola Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge of Tarakanda PS Md Mizanur Rahman Akanda said a Phulpur-bound truck collided head-on with the auto-rickshaw, killing the three on the spot about 9am.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Police seized the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene.

A case was lodged.



















Six people were killed in separate road accidents in four districts- Noakhali, Natore, Cox's Bazar, and Mymensingh, in two days.NOAKHALI: A man was killed in an accident on the Ramganj-Sonaimuri Road in Sonaimuri Bypass area under Sonaimuri Municipality of the district on Sunday morning.Deceased Shahab Uddin, 55, was a resident of Sonaimuri Purba Para area, and a day-labourer.Local sources said the deceased was coming to Sonaimuri Bazaar in the morning. At that time, a bus from Ramganj dashed him from behind, leaving him dead on the spot.Assistant Sub-Inspector of Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) Rahima Khatun said, being informed by locals, they recovered the body from the spot.BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A youth was killed in an accident on the Rajapur-Jonail Road in Gopalpur Sayedpur intersection area in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday night.Deceased Mamun Hossen, 25, was the son of Muktar Hossen of Gopalpur Village in the upazila. He was searching for job after completing masters in English from Pabna Edward College.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Baraigram PS Sanwar Hossen said a sand-laden Pabna-bound truck hit Mamun while he was walking towards home in Sayed Intersection area at night, leaving him seriously injured.Later, he died on way to a local clinic.The driver and helper of the truck are still on the run, the SI added.COX'S BAZAR: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed in a road accident in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.Himchhari Police Outpost SI Kamal Hossen said a microbus collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw on the Marine Drive Road in Himchhari area about 2pm, leaving the auto-rickshaw driver dead on the spot and five passengers of both vehicles injured.However, the injured were rushed to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, the SI added.MYMENSINGH: Three persons of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw were killed in an accident on the Mymensingh-Phulpur road at Goatola Shashar Bazaar area in Tarakanda Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.The victims were identified as CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver Rubel Mia, 23 of Outdar village, and Aminul Islam, 30, and Sayeem Mia, 29, of Banshtola Village in the upazila.Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge of Tarakanda PS Md Mizanur Rahman Akanda said a Phulpur-bound truck collided head-on with the auto-rickshaw, killing the three on the spot about 9am.On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.Police seized the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene.A case was lodged.