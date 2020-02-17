Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 February, 2020, 9:38 AM
Home Countryside

Housewife commits suicide at Betagi

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

BETAGI, BARGUNA, Feb 16: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by drinking poison in Jhilbunia Village under Sadar Union Ward No. 9 in Betagi Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Deceased Mst Tania Akhter, 20, was the wife of Milon Molla of the same area.
Local sources said Tania drank poison for an unknown reason at around 10am. Sensing the matter, her family members rushed Tania to Betagi Health Complex. Later, she was shifted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital as her condition was deteriorating; she died there while undergoing treatment at around 5:30pm.
After autopsy, the body was handed over to the deceased's
family.
She was buried at her family graveyard at around 4pm on Friday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Twenty-eight students sat for SSC examination in Muksudpur Upazila
View-sharing meeting with journalists was held at Ulipur Press Club hall room
Obituary
Student’s body exhumed in Bhola
Six killed in road mishaps in four districts
Housewife commits suicide at Betagi
Extensive vegetable farming scheme taken in K’ganj
Youth gets life term for violating minor in Barishal


Latest News
Qatar keen to recruit skilled manpower from Bangladesh
Japan's economy shrinks at fastest rate since 2014
Ex-CJ SK Sinha cleared of graft charges
Son double sinks Villa to send Spurs fifth
Morgan fires England to T20 series victory over South Africa
Dybala inspires Juventus to brescia win
Qatar to hire skilled manpower from Bangladesh
Khaleda’s release on parole possible if she apologises: Minister
Man killed, 9 hurt in boiler blast
DMC student attempts suicide
Most Read News
Beximco LPG Chairman Shayan F Rahman along with 220 distributors
Ex-state minister Rahmat Ali passes away
Rezaul Karim , Shafiul Islam get AL tickets
China gets masks, Bangladesh kits
All 312 Bangladeshis return home from quarantine
Selfie with running train: Schoolboy dies
Chattogram City Corporation polls Mar 29
No secret understanding over Khaleda’s release: Quader
Chinese woman admitted to Rangpur MCH
PM stresses giving more fund for vocational, technical training
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft