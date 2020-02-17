Housewife commits suicide at Betagi

BETAGI, BARGUNA, Feb 16: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by drinking poison in Jhilbunia Village under Sadar Union Ward No. 9 in Betagi Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Mst Tania Akhter, 20, was the wife of Milon Molla of the same area.

Local sources said Tania drank poison for an unknown reason at around 10am. Sensing the matter, her family members rushed Tania to Betagi Health Complex. Later, she was shifted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital as her condition was deteriorating; she died there while undergoing treatment at around 5:30pm.

After autopsy, the body was handed over to the deceased's

family.

She was buried at her family graveyard at around 4pm on Friday.













