Monday, 17 February, 2020, 9:38 AM
Home Countryside

Extensive vegetable farming scheme taken in K’ganj

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Feb 16: Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) here has taken an extensive plan to cultivate vegetables in all the 13 upazilas of the district during the current Rabi season.
Official sources said, at least 7,780 hectares of land would be brought under the cultivation programme this year with the production target of 1,68,048 metric tons of vegetables.
Deputy Director (DD) of the DAE Md Saiful Alam said in the meantime about 8,665 hectares of land have been cultivated. Farmers and field level agriculture extension officials are expecting bumper yield of vegetables everywhere in the district during the current season. As a result, nearly 1,87,164 MT of vegetables are now expected to be produced in 13 upazilas of the district.
Concerned sources said favourable weather condition and timely supply of necessary agricultural inputs have created the prediction. Many farmers are being interested to cultivate vegetables in the district, including char (riverbed) areas, for a higher demand of the crops with good market price.
Of the total, 360 hectares of land would be brought in Hossainpur, 520 ha in Kishoreganj Sadar, 1,140 ha in Pakundia, 1,180 ha in Katiadi, 1,090 ha in Karimganj, 650 ha in Tarail, 515 ha in Itna, 280 ha in Mithamoin, 520 ha in Nikli, 240 ha in Austagram, 850 ha in Bajitpur, 620 ha in Kuliarchar, and 710 ha in Bhairab upazilas, the DD added.
The authorities concerned have taken adequate steps for ensuring smooth supply of chemical fertilisers, pesticides, technical assistance and other necessary inputs to the vegetables growers at the grassroots level while commercial banks, other financial institutions and NGOs provided easy term agricultural loans for the purpose.


« PreviousNext »

