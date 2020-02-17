Youth gets life term for violating minor in Barishal





BARISHAL, Feb 16: A court in the district sentenced a young man to life-term imprisonment and fined Tk 25,000 for kidnapping and violating a minor girl on April 24.The convicted person was identified as Rabbi, 19, son of Idris Hawlader of Jor Masjid area in the city.The victim is a student of class six at Padar Hat Wedia High School.As per the prosecution, the victim was engaged in love affair with Rabbi over mobile phone. On April 24 in 2013, Rabbi took her from in front of the school and violated the victim several times.On April 27, the victim was rescued. Later, her father filed a case with Muladi Police Station in this connection.Following the chargesheet filed by the police on June 28, Woman and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Abu Shamim Azad produced the verdict.