BAGERHAT, Feb 16: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Matherpar Village of Sharankhola Upazila in the district on Friday.

Deceased Mahim Khan, 5, was the son of Mizan Khan of Uttar Kadamtala Village under Rayenda Union of the upazila.

Police sources said Mahim went missing at around 10am while he was visiting to his grandparents' house at Matherpar area.

Later, his relatives discovered his body in the pond nearby the house at noon.