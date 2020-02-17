Video
20,000 villagers suffer for rickety bridge at Betagi

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

BETAGI, BARGUNA, Feb 16: More than 20,000 people of 10 villages in Betagi Upazila of the district are suffering for a rickety iron bridge over Berherdhon Canal flowing near Akanbari of Khontakata Lakshmipura Village.
According to fiel sources, this is a highly risky bridge. People and students of different school and colleges in the locality are using the bridge for walking only.
The bridge made of iron fittings and wood plates was constructed by local Engineering Department in 2007 at a cost of Tk 91 lakh.
But the main post of its iron-structure got vented down with the top slab loosing following a hit by a trawler on May 16 in 2018. The bridge turned deplorable causing immense public sufferings.
Financed by Upazila Parishad, it was temporarily repaired with setting a wooden flat on August 20 in 2018.     
A local Md. Shahjahan Hawladar said, "Since then the bridge has been used by only commuters and bikes. Not any heavy transports are plying over it."
People's suffering is getting  mounted.  Thousands of people from Betagi, Mirzapur Upazila of Potuakhali and different school and college students in Sadar Upazila, Betagi Municipality, Shreenogor and Mahishkatha areas use the  bridge.
If the bridge is not repaired immediately, it can causes any serious accident any time, locals apprehended.
Betagi Upazila Engineer Shiplo Karmakar said, "A proposal has already been sent to the government for fitting the iron bridge sustainably."




"It is expected that it would be done soon," he added.


