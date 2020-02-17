Eight establishments burnt in two districts





RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Seven shops were gutted in a fire in Ward No. 9 Jhaudagi Madina Bazaar under No. 1 Uttar Char Ababeel Union in Raipur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The damaged shops are: Messrs Anwar Traders, Messrs Faruque Traders, Niuti Shilpaloy, Messrs Kamrul Store, Saifuddin Store, Nazrul Pharmacy and Saima Digital Studio.

Raipur Fire Service Station Senior Officer Md Abul Hashem said the incident happened about 3am. After two hours of trying, fire fighters doused the blaze.

Eyewitnesses said the fire began from a diesel drum in Messrs Faruque Traders. Later, it spread around the area.

The bazaar committee assumed the total damage is estimated at about Tk 1 crore.

Raipur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sabreen Chowdhury visited the spot.



BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Properties worth about Tk 20 lakh were completely destroyed as five rooms of a house gutted in a fire in Rajendrapur Village under Chandai Union in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Friday.

Local sources said fire began in a room of the house of Abdul Khaleque in the village about 7pm due to electric short circuit. Following this, five tin-shed rooms with Tk 1 lakh in cash, paddy, rice, furniture, fridge, television and gold ornaments were completely damaged.









Bonpara Fire Service Station Officer Abdus Salam confirmed the incident adding that, they doused the flame with the help of the locals.





