DYD project runs for unemployed youths in Gaibandha





Department of Youth Development (DYD) is implementing the project in a bid to create working opportunities for the unemployed youths including women through involving themselves in income generating activities.

Under the project, a total of 4,500 youths including women were imparted training on cow rearing and cow fattening so far, and loan facility was also ensured for the trainees to help them start their income generating activities initially without any hardship.

Office sources said the department allotted Tk 8.05 crore as loan for the youths. Of them, Tk 6.84 crore had already been disbursed to the 2,520 trainees of the district, said an official of the department.

Taking need-based training and loan facilities from the department, all the trainees have been able to engage in their respective income generating work with an aim to changing their lots gradually, he also said.

On Saturday, a refresh workshop for the beneficiaries of the project organised by DYD was held at the youth training centre (YTC) at Tulshighat under Gaibandha Sadar Upazila.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin was chief guest at the function while Deputy Director of DYD Tofayel Ahmed Khan was in the chair.

Project Director (PD) Abdur Rezzak and Assistant PD Abdur Rouf, Regional Manager of Dutch Bangla Bank Limited Abu Jewel, and Deputy Coordinator of the YTC AM Khaled also spoke at the event as special guests.

DC Abdul Matin in his speeches said it is not possible for any single government or non-government organisation to provide all the unemployed youths of the country with jobs due to different limitations.

In this connection, the DC urged the youths to come forward with the mentality to receive the training on different technical and vocational trades properly and to engage in income generating activities aimed at overcoming unemployment problem.

Earlier, PD Abdur Rezzak presented a keynote paper on the project and its achievement and said the project was launched in 2012 and the tenure of the project would be finished by December, 2020 but it might be extended.



















