Prisoner dies in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Feb 16: A prisoner died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Saturday morning, while undergoing treatment.

Deceased Bazlur Rahman, 65, was a resident of Pabna District.

Sources said Bazlur Rahman had been suffering from various problems due to his old age. He was admitted to RMCH on January 13 where he died on Saturday morning.

Officer-in-Charge of Rajpara Police Station Shahadat Hossain said the body would be handed over his family after legal process.



























