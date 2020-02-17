Youth found dead in Madaripur

MADARIPUR, Feb 16: Police recovered a young man's body from Rajoir Upazila of the district on Saturday morning, one day after his missing.

Deceased Mizanur Rahman was a resident of Barishal District.

Family members of the deceased said Mizanur went out of his house on Friday afternoon and was missing till then. Locals found him critically injured in Charghata area of the upazila and took him to Madaripur General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Additional Superintendent of Police Uttam Prasad Pathak confirmed the matter.











