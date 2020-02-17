Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 February, 2020, 9:38 AM
Home Countryside

Youth found dead in Madaripur

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

MADARIPUR, Feb 16: Police recovered a young man's body from Rajoir Upazila of the district on Saturday morning, one day after his missing.
Deceased Mizanur Rahman was a resident of Barishal District.
Family members of the deceased said Mizanur went out of his house on Friday afternoon and was missing till then. Locals found him critically injured in Charghata area of the upazila and took him to Madaripur General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Additional Superintendent of Police Uttam Prasad Pathak confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Twenty-eight students sat for SSC examination in Muksudpur Upazila
View-sharing meeting with journalists was held at Ulipur Press Club hall room
Obituary
Student’s body exhumed in Bhola
Six killed in road mishaps in four districts
Housewife commits suicide at Betagi
Extensive vegetable farming scheme taken in K’ganj
Youth gets life term for violating minor in Barishal


Latest News
Qatar keen to recruit skilled manpower from Bangladesh
Japan's economy shrinks at fastest rate since 2014
Ex-CJ SK Sinha cleared of graft charges
Son double sinks Villa to send Spurs fifth
Morgan fires England to T20 series victory over South Africa
Dybala inspires Juventus to brescia win
Qatar to hire skilled manpower from Bangladesh
Khaleda’s release on parole possible if she apologises: Minister
Man killed, 9 hurt in boiler blast
DMC student attempts suicide
Most Read News
Beximco LPG Chairman Shayan F Rahman along with 220 distributors
Ex-state minister Rahmat Ali passes away
Rezaul Karim , Shafiul Islam get AL tickets
China gets masks, Bangladesh kits
All 312 Bangladeshis return home from quarantine
Selfie with running train: Schoolboy dies
Chattogram City Corporation polls Mar 29
No secret understanding over Khaleda’s release: Quader
Chinese woman admitted to Rangpur MCH
PM stresses giving more fund for vocational, technical training
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft