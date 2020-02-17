Video
Monday, 17 February, 2020, 9:38 AM
Home Countryside

Tourists suffer for deplorable Nalitabari road

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020
Our Correspondent

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Feb 16: Tourists have been suffering much for deplorable condition of the Madhutila Eco-park Road in Nalitabari Upazila of the district.
They have to travel 20 km of border road to reach the park.
Mymensingh Forest Department built the park in 380 acres of hilly land under Pouragaon Union in the upazila in 1999. The road is five km away from Nonni Bazaar in the upazila. This five-km long road was repaired in 2010 under the supervision of Local Government Engineering Department (LGED).
The road was used by people of five to six villages. In only four years, it became hazardous. And, since 2014, the road has been causing untold sufferings to commuters.
In rainy season, the suffering level gets doubled.
A university student Shanto Mia of Dhopakura Village said, "Before raising the border road, this road was used by locals, eco-park visitors, bus, minibus, microbus and bikes. Now this 10-minute passing road takes 40 minutes. For the hazardous condition, no small or large transports ply in this road."
Not only for visitors but also for locals, the road should be repaired soon, he demanded.
Madhutila Range Forest Officer Md Abdul Karim said the five-km road of the park ranging from Nonni Bazaar to Madhutila is very rough. No visitors come by this road but are using the border road.
Nalitabari Upazila Engineer Abdullah Al Mamun said the tender worth about Tk 6 crore to repair the Nonni-Modhutila Eco-park Road has already been invited. After appointing contractor, the work will be started.


