Monday, 17 February, 2020, 9:37 AM
Iran's parliament: What you need to know

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

TEHRAN, Feb 16: Conservatives are expected to make a resurgence next Friday when Iranians elect a new parliament, a legislative chamber that shapes debate in the Islamic republic.
Voters will also choose replacements on February 21 for deceased members of the Assembly of Experts, a clerical body responsible for appointing and monitoring Iran's supreme leader.
Here is a look at the role of the parliament in the Islamic republic:
What is the Iranian parliament? -
Iran has some institutions and many officials appointed by the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but the parliament and Assembly of Experts are elected directly by the people.
The parliament, known officially as the Islamic Consultative Assembly, drafts legislation, ratifies international treaties and approves the national budget.
Five seats are guaranteed for religious minorities: one for Zoroastrians, one for Jews, one for Assyrian and Chaldean Christians, and two for Armenian Christians.
The parliament, also known as the Majles, passes legislation before it is forwarded to the Guardian Council and president for approval.
It also has the authority to question and approve would-be ministers and presidents.
Elections are held every four years for 290 seats, while the 88 members of the Assembly of Experts are elected every eight years.
Seven of the assembly's members have died in the past four years, resulting in next Friday's by-election.
The assembly generally has a low profile, but Khamenei is 80 years old and it would be its task to pick his successor after he dies.
Who gets to vote?
Every Iranian above the age of 18 and holding a valid identity card can vote in elections.
Candidates can campaign for a week up until 24 hours before the election begins.
Polling stations open at 8:00 am (0430 GMT) on Friday and close 10 hours later, but voting can be extended if deemed necessary by the authorities.
Who approves candidates? -
The Guardian Council, which is dominated by ultra-conservatives, is a powerful body that oversees Iran's elections.
It is made up of six clerics appointed by the supreme leader and six lawyers selected by the judiciary.
The council is allowed to vet election candidates and can prevent them from running.




For this election, it has disqualified more than half of the 14,444 candidates who sought to stand, including dozens of mostly moderate and reformist incumbents.
President Hassan Rouhani, whose alliance fears losing its majority in the poll, warned of threats to Iran's "democracy and national sovereignty" following the disqualifications.    -AFP



