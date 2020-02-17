Libya arms embargo a ‘joke’

MUNICH, Feb 16: An arms embargo aimed at curbing fighting in Libya has become meaningless because of violations and it is imperative that those who breach it are held to account, a senior UN official said on Sunday.

"The arms embargo has become a joke, we all really need to step up here," UN Deputy Special Representative to Libya Stephanie Williams said after a meeting of foreign ministers to follow up on a Berlin summit last month that agreed to uphold the embargo. Fighting has continued despite a call for a truce.

Several countries backing rival factions in Libya have repeatedly violated an arms embargo, according to the United Nations. -REUTERS