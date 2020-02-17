Video
Monday, 17 February, 2020, 9:37 AM
67-acre land to Ram Temple

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

VARANASI, Feb 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the Central government will hand over the 67-acre land acquired in Ayodhya to the newly formed Ram Temple trust tasked to oversee the construction of a grand 'Mandir' at Lord Rama's birth site.
The Centre had acquired 67 acres of land around what was earlier known as "the disputed site" in Ayodhya. The SC had directed that this land stays with the Central government until the resolution of the dispute.




" Government has taken another big decision related to the Ram Temple (in Ayodhya). The 67-acre land acquired under the Ayodhya law will be transferred in its entirety to the newly formed Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The grandeur and divinity of the Temple built on this big piece of land will increase," Modi was quoted saying.    -HT


