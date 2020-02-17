Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 February, 2020, 9:37 AM
Home Foreign News

News in brief

UN chief in Pakistan

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16: United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, who arrived in Pakistan on Sunday morning, met a delegation of Afghan refugees in Islamabad. The UN chief is on a four-day visit to Pakistan to attend an international conference on Afghan refugees.
After meeting the refugees, the UN Chief said Pakistan is one of the largest refugee-hosting nations in the world. "My first meeting in Pakistan: generations of Afghan refugees shared their deeply moving stories, hopes & dreams," he said.  "For 40 years, Pakistan has sheltered Afghan refugees. I urge the world to support host countries and show similar leadership in standing #WithRefugees."




He said overall 2.7 million refugees are residing in Pakistan with 2.4 million registered refugees affected by the Afghan war. He thanked Pakistan's people and the government for their hospitality. Representatives from Afghanistan, Yemen and Tajikstan were part of the delegation.    -DAWN


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Libya arms embargo a â€˜jokeâ€™
67-acre land to Ram Temple
UN chief in Pakistan
I am everyoneâ€™s Chief Minister
SL calls on US to withdraw ban on army chief
Rockets hit Iraqi US base
EU must develop â€˜appetite for powerâ€™, diplomat Borrell says
UK post-Brexit rules to â€˜turn off tapâ€™ of low-skilled foreign labour


Latest News
Qatar keen to recruit skilled manpower from Bangladesh
Japan's economy shrinks at fastest rate since 2014
Ex-CJ SK Sinha cleared of graft charges
Son double sinks Villa to send Spurs fifth
Morgan fires England to T20 series victory over South Africa
Dybala inspires Juventus to brescia win
Qatar to hire skilled manpower from Bangladesh
Khaledaâ€™s release on parole possible if she apologises: Minister
Man killed, 9 hurt in boiler blast
DMC student attempts suicide
Most Read News
Beximco LPG Chairman Shayan F Rahman along with 220 distributors
Ex-state minister Rahmat Ali passes away
Rezaul Karim , Shafiul Islam get AL tickets
China gets masks, Bangladesh kits
All 312 Bangladeshis return home from quarantine
Selfie with running train: Schoolboy dies
Chattogram City Corporation polls Mar 29
No secret understanding over Khaledaâ€™s release: Quader
Chinese woman admitted to Rangpur MCH
PM stresses giving more fund for vocational, technical training
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft