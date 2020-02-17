UN chief in Pakistan





ISLAMABAD, Feb 16: United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, who arrived in Pakistan on Sunday morning, met a delegation of Afghan refugees in Islamabad. The UN chief is on a four-day visit to Pakistan to attend an international conference on Afghan refugees.After meeting the refugees, the UN Chief said Pakistan is one of the largest refugee-hosting nations in the world. "My first meeting in Pakistan: generations of Afghan refugees shared their deeply moving stories, hopes & dreams," he said. "For 40 years, Pakistan has sheltered Afghan refugees. I urge the world to support host countries and show similar leadership in standing #WithRefugees."He said overall 2.7 million refugees are residing in Pakistan with 2.4 million registered refugees affected by the Afghan war. He thanked Pakistan's people and the government for their hospitality. Representatives from Afghanistan, Yemen and Tajikstan were part of the delegation. -DAWN