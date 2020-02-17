Video
Monday, 17 February, 2020
Foreign News

I am everyone’s Chief Minister

Kejriwal begins 3rd innings as Delhi CM

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020





NEW DELHI, Feb 16: Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday began the third term in office as the chief minister of Delhi by extending a forgive and forget approach as he sought the support of the residents of the national capital to continue to work towards development.
The Aam Aadmi Party leader dedicated the victory in the Delhi assembly elections to the 20 million people of the national capital and put forward the agenda his government is going to follow in the next five years.
"Today your son has taken the oath as the chief minister for the third time. This is not my victory but that of each one of you that of the mothers, sisters, students and every family of Delhi," he said.
"We always tried in the last five years to bring happiness and relief in the lives of the people of Delhi and to develop Delhi. Friends, we will keep trying to do the same thing," he said.
"Call everyone back in your villages that your son has become the CM and there is nothing to worry about."
The 51-year-old third-time chief minister also spoke about the bitter electoral campaign and stressed all that is now in the past.
"Some people voted for the AAP, some for the BJP, some for the Congress and other parties. But as I have taken an oath today I am everyone's chief minister," he said to loud cheers and claps.
He said he never based his work on party affiliations as he helped everyone and will continue doing so for the next five years as he sought support for his government's future efforts.
"I want to tell all the two crore people of Delhi that you are a part of my family. Never hesitate to approach me and I will help everyone. We still have to do a lot for Delhi and I cannot do it alone. We make Delhi beautiful and better with your help."
The AAP swept the Delhi assembly polls by winning 62 of the 70 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win the rest of the eight seats from its earlier tally of three seats. Congress once again could not win a single seat.


