SL calls on US to withdraw ban on army chief





The US Friday said the travel ban for Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva and his family was imposed over what it called credible evidence of human rights violations in the 2009 finale to the civil war.

US ambassador Alaina Teplitz was summoned by Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on Sunday, officials said. The foreign ministry quoted Teplitz as saying the US would continue its cooperation with Sri Lanka, including in defence, despite the ban on Silva.

Silva's appointment in August sparked international outrage because of his links to alleged war crimes, and the UN briefly suspended the recruitment of Sri Lankan troops for peacekeeping duties.

Silva headed the army's 58th division in the final months of the battle against Tamil Tiger rebels. The military claimed victory in May 2009, but it also sparked allegations that up to 40,000 civilians were killed by troops.

Rights groups say some 40,000 ethnic Tamils were killed in mass atrocities as government forces seized Sri Lanka's predominantly Tamil north. A UN report said Silva played a major role in orchestrating the war crimes.

The Sri Lankan government "will likely get some domestic political mileage out of Shavendra Silva's visa ban. But there's no doubt that it's embarrassing to have your army commander barred from entering the US," she said. The Tamil diaspora in the United States has been active in pressing for action by President Donald Trump's administration, which has often been low-key in addressing human rights with friendly countries.

The action comes despite US efforts to woo Sri Lanka away from China, which has lavished money on the strategically placed island traditionally allied with nearby India and in 2017 assumed control of a port after the Colombo government could not repay loans. -AFP

















