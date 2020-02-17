

BARI holds workshop on fall armyworm management

About 80 BARI & BRRI scientists, representatives from DAE, Teachers of Agriculture University, representatives from NGO and farmers participated in the ceremony. The Entomology Division of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) in collaboration with Centre for Commonwealth Agricultural Biosciences International (CABI) organized a day-long workshop on "Fall Armyworm Management in Bangladesh" on February 16, 2020 at Seminar room, Horticulture Research Centre, BARI, Gazipur.BARI Director (Support & Services) Md Habibur Rahman Sheikh inaugurated the workshop as chief guest. Chief Scientific Officer and Head of the Entomology Division Dr Debashish Sarker presided over the ceremony while Asia Regional Coordinator of CABI Dr Malvika Chaudhary present as the guest of honor. BARI Director (Training & Communication) Dr Md Miaruddin and Director (Planning & Evaluation) Dr Md Nazirul Islam were present as special guests. Principal Scientific Officer of the Entomology Division Dr Nirmal Kumar Datta presented the key note paper.About 80 BARI & BRRI scientists, representatives from DAE, Teachers of Agriculture University, representatives from NGO and farmers participated in the ceremony.