

SAU organises seminar on biosecurity

A seminar titled 'Good Bio-security and Ventilation Management in Operation held at Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University SAU ASVM seminar gallery room on February 7, 20200.Nishith Kumar Mondal, co-ordinator of the Seminar Committee of Poultry Professional Bangladesh (PPB), presided over the program. Speakers at the event highlighted the importance of bio-security and ventilation. Prof Anwarul Haque Beg said that bio-security must be guaranteed in all cases. The government has to patronize the small and medium-sized yeast in the country's economic development. As a result, the rural people of the country will be able to connect with it. Unemployment will end in the country.