

DIU organizes leadership talk on Bangabandhu

Daffodil International University (DIU) organized a "Leadership Talk" on the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to mark the yearlong celebration of the "Mujib Year" marking the birth centenary of Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who showed us the path and led us to achieve our Independence. Dr Atiur Rahman, former Governor of Bangladesh Bank was present as the keynote speaker at that programm held at Shadhinota Milonayoton of the permanent campus at Ashulia, Savar, Dhaka on February 15, 2020. Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, chief coordinator, Mujib birth centenary celebration committee sent a video massage to present to the participants of the program especially for the students of DIU.As a part of this celebration DIU organized the "Leadership Talk" to inspire the young students of DIU in the Ideology of our supreme leader of the nation. Through his sacrifice, leadership, guidance and instruction, we got our motherland.