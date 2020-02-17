Video
Monday, 17 February, 2020, 9:36 AM
‘Career Adda’ programme held at IU

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
IU Correspondent

NILS(The Network for International Law Students) Islamic University(IU), Kushtia, Bangladesh chapter organized a "Career Adda-2020 with Sushanta Paul" (Deputy commissioner of customs Bangladesh Customs) held on February 15, 2020 at Bir Srestho Hamidur Rahman central auditorium. NILS is an international, independent, non-political, non-profitable organization run by and for law students which is operating in 26 different countries.
IU Vice-Chancellor Prof M Harun Ur Rashid Askari addressed the program as chief .Among others, Chief discussant renowned motivational speaker throughout Bangladesh Sushanta Paul (30th BCS-1st ) special discussants were Senior Asisstant Judge M Tarikul Islam (District & session judge court , Jhenidah) & Career consultant M Ziaul Islam. The whole program chaired by IU NILS Islamic University chapter President & Chief Co-ordinator of the event Masudur Rahman Masud and anchored by IU NILS Chapter VP(Competition) Mottakin Hossain & NILS member Shekh Farha Bindu while media partner was The Daily Observer. About 1700 participants attend the career Adda.


