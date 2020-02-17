

BSMRAU observes agriculturist day

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md. Giasuddin Miah also inaugurated the newly build main gate of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Hall. Treasurer, Deans, Directors, Proctor, Provosts, Faculty members, Students and Provost of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed hall Prof Dr Emrul Kayesh were present at that time.















Krishibid Day observed on February 15, 2020 at the Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman Agricultural University on Thursday in its main campus in Gazipur with festive mode. An elaborated program also chalked out to mark the day: The programme included Rally, Placing floral wreath and discussion. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Giasuddin Mia hlead the rally and offered floral wreath at University's Bangabandhu's Mural.Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md. Giasuddin Miah also inaugurated the newly build main gate of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Hall. Treasurer, Deans, Directors, Proctor, Provosts, Faculty members, Students and Provost of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed hall Prof Dr Emrul Kayesh were present at that time.