Monday, 17 February, 2020, 9:36 AM
NSU celebrates “Boshonto Utshob1426”

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020
North South University (NSU) celebrated "BoshontoUtshob1426" on February 16, 2020, at its own campus, Bashundhara. A K M Enamul Haque Shamim, MP, Honorable Deputy Minister, Ministry of Water Resources, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh was present as the Chief Guest during the program. Freedom Fighter Lion Benajir Ahmed, Chairman, Board of Trustees, North South University was present as Special Guest. Prof Atiqul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of North South University presided over the program.
The Chief Guest, Mr. A K M Enamul Haque Shamim, MP said, As spring comes into our lives, we do not have to sit idle, we have to  bring spring for our self, for people around us, for the country and for the nation. During this time, he thanked North South University authority for organizing such events to protect Bengali culture.




Vice-Chancellor of NSU Prof Atiqul Islam said I wish everyone's mind like spring flower petals. Let our students be more thorough in following the culture of Bengali culture.


