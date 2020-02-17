

Concept and Understanding of Royalty

For example- In music, royalties are paid to owners of copyrighted music, for its use. These are called performance royalties. The 'Lessor' is the owner of assets. Author of a book, holder of the patent, landlord of mine, etc. are the examples of Lessor. The lessee acquires the right to use the lessor's property. For it, the lessee pays a certain amount to the lessor, which is termed as royalty. Publisher, patent user, trademark user, license, etc are examples of the lessee.

Royalty payable is ordinary business expenditure for the lessee and royalty receivable is an income for the lessor. Payments made to someone whose invention, idea, or property is used by a commercial company can be referred to as royalties. It can be paid either on the basis of the unit sold or on the basis of output. If it is paid on the basis of the unit sold, it is transferred to profit and loss account. Royalties paid on the basis of the output is transferred to the production account.

A royalty is generally, paid to the owner of the right under the following cases:

* When the government or local authority allows some person to collect forest products like honey, herbs, clay, etc. from the forest, the government or local authority is the owner or lessor and the person who collects is the lessee.

* When the owner of mines like coal, copper, stone allows other parties to extract materials from the land.

* When the right of owner like copyright, patent right, trademark, an exclusive right of design licenses to some other party.

Following terms would be helpful to understand Royalty:

Minimum Rent

Minimum rent is also known as dead rent, fixed rent, flat rent, rock rent and contract rent. A minimum sum guaranteed to the lessor by the lessee in order to make the lessor receive a minimum amount in any particular period, whether he derived any benefit or not, out of the right is known as minimum rent. It is a pre-determined rent and being disclosed in the royalty agreement where both parties have their consent. But if the production or sale is more than the minimum quantities previously agreed upon, then the royalty will be paid for the actual production. In other words, when the royalty is less than the minimum rent, the lessee pays the minimum rent, but when the royalty exceeds the minimum rent, royalty is payable.

Redeemable Dead Rent/Shortworking

Shortworking is that amount by which the minimum rent exceeds actual royalty. In other words, whenever the minimum rent is more than the actual royalty, the difference is called redeemable dead rent. Suppose, if a mine owner agreed to let the mine to a lessee for 20,000USD for extraction of 1,000 kg of coal and lessee actually produced only 600kg of coal. Then 8,000USD is known as shortworking. Shortworking is also called 'royalty suspense' by lessor.

Surplus

If the actual royalty exceeds minimum rent, it is known as surplus. In the above example, suppose the output for a particular period is 1,500 kg then 10,000USD (20 X 500) is referred as surplus.

Recoupment of Shortwirking

Generally, a royalty agreement contains a provision for carrying forward of shortworking with a view to adjust in the future in. In the subsequent years, such shortworking is adjusted against the surplus royalty. This process of adjustment is called recoupment of shortworking.

Strike and Lock Out

Strike is the outcome of labour force unrest in the work and it is being called by the labour unions. On the other hand, lock out is the right of the owner of the assets fulfilling legal necessities to close down the working site. But the result of both the cases shows the production stoppage. In such event, the actual production could be badly affected and may not be sufficient to pay the minimum rent. Under such condition, the lessor may accept royalty on the basis of actual output. The provision to this effect must be presented in the royalty agreement.

