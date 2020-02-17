



Protest against global warming through canvas

The guests who will be present at the exhibition are--- Professor Nisar Hossain, Dean of Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka; Deneb Zeenat Latif, managing director of Magnum Management Consulting Ltd; Taslima Yasmin, Assistant Professor of Department of Law, University of Dhaka, and Ahsan Rony, founder of Green Savers.

Outdoor Community believes, "Nature is being demolished day by day across the world. Nature is gradually losing its bloom and affability. Atrocious acts, led by human against the nature, have affected the harmony of nature. Humans have now forgotten the fact that they are also a part of the nature. This unconsciousness is harmful for us and also an intimidation to our next generation. What is waiting for our successors? Can we live without Nature? Nature not to be destroyed this way; Nature should not be a victim of humans' vicious acts. That is why we are doing protest against the ongoing catastrophe on nature with the colour and canvas."

The group exhibition named `Impression of Nature' is going to feature works of 21 artists. The artists are--- Azmol Hosen, Dipro Bonik, Helal Shah, Khadiza Tun Numani, Khing Shai Marma, Liza Sharifa, Madhubanti Raya, Maneek Bonik, Marzan Kabir, Mohosin Kabir Himaloy, Mrinal Bonik, Nusrat Jahan Titly, Pritom Mozumder, Prodip Saha, Rajib Mahabub, Shaktimohito Subir, Sima Mondal, Sajia Rahman Sondha, Shakti Nomaan, Tanjima Tabassum Easha and Tariqul Islam Herok.















