Monday, 17 February, 2020, 9:35 AM
Protest against global warming through canvas

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Culture Desk

Language can do protest. Language can make change. February is a month of the International Mother Language Day. In this month, 21 artists' have tried to make an initiative named 'Impression of Nature'. To make more visible the effect of global warming in nature; this group exhibition is going to start from February 17 at 5 pm at the Zainul Art Gallery, University of Dhaka. Freelance artists and students' art group 'Outdoor Community' is going to organise the event, which will mark its ending on February 23.
The guests who will be present at the exhibition are--- Professor Nisar Hossain, Dean of Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka; Deneb Zeenat Latif, managing director of Magnum Management Consulting Ltd; Taslima Yasmin, Assistant Professor of Department of Law, University of Dhaka, and Ahsan Rony, founder of Green Savers.
Outdoor Community believes, "Nature is being demolished day by day across the world. Nature is gradually losing its bloom and affability. Atrocious acts, led by human against the nature, have affected the harmony of nature. Humans have now forgotten the fact that they are also a part of the nature. This unconsciousness is harmful for us and also an intimidation to our next generation. What is waiting for our successors? Can we live without Nature? Nature not to be destroyed this way; Nature should not be a victim of humans' vicious acts. That is why we are doing protest against the ongoing catastrophe on nature with the colour and canvas."   
The group exhibition named `Impression of Nature' is going to feature works of 21 artists. The artists are--- Azmol Hosen, Dipro Bonik, Helal Shah, Khadiza Tun Numani, Khing Shai Marma, Liza Sharifa, Madhubanti Raya, Maneek Bonik, Marzan Kabir, Mohosin Kabir Himaloy, Mrinal Bonik, Nusrat Jahan Titly, Pritom Mozumder, Prodip Saha, Rajib Mahabub, Shaktimohito Subir, Sima Mondal, Sajia Rahman Sondha, Shakti Nomaan, Tanjima Tabassum Easha and Tariqul Islam Herok.


