

Remembering a Dynamic Actor

Faridi's father was ATM Nurul Islam and mother Begum Farida Islam. Humayun Faridi got his primary education at his native village Kaliganj. He passed SSC examination from Madaripur United High School in 1968 and HSC from Chandpur College in 1970.

He got himself admitted in BSc (Hons) in the Department of Organic Chemistry of Dhaka University in 1970. But due to Liberation War in 1971 he could not continue his studies in Dhaka University. After the liberation, he got himself admitted into BA (Hons) in Economics at Jahngirnagar University and secured first position in first class in final BA (Hons) examination. During his university life he joined Dhaka Theater Group in 1976, and as chief organiser of drama festival in Jahangirnagar University he could draw attention of the distinguished personalities attached to the field of drama.

During the post liberation period, the Village Theater had a pioneering role in making the ground for promotion of dramatic style of the Bangalis and the main initiators behind it were the drama personalities like Selim Al-Deen, Nasir Uddin Yusuf, Afzal Hossain, Golam Mostafa, Pijush Bandopaddhay, Subarna Mostafa and Humayun Faridi. He installed himself in stage theater through his direction in the drama "Bhut", organised by the Dhaka Theater Group.

In the face of crisis of opera house in Bangladesh, Humayun Faridi continued the display of his dramas in the theater stage of Mohila Samity and of Guide House. He acted in a number of stage dramas and earned immense popularity.

The stage dramas in which he acted include "Sakuntala", 'Kirtankhola", "Keramot Mangal", "Muntasir Fantasy", "Fani Manasha", "Dhurta Wie". He floated a number of drama-oriented organisations with an object of performing the stage-dramas of which the most prominent were the Group Theater Federation and Gram Theater.

Faridi appeared in the TV drama through the drama "Nikhoj Sangbad". Later he successfully acted in TV dramas like "Nil Nakshar Sandhaney", "Durbin Diye Dekhun", " Bhangoner Shabdha Shuni", "Bakulpur Koto Dur", "Du'bhubaner Dui Bashinda", "Ekti Laal Shari", "Mohuar Mon", "Sat Asmaner Siri", "Ekdin Hotat", "Chandmiar Negative Positive", "Ojatra", "Songsaptak", "Pather Somoy", "Dui Bhai", "Shiter Pakhi", "Kothao Keu Nei", "Samudrer Gangchil", "Tini Ekjon", "Chandragrasto", "Kachher Manush", "Mohona", "Bhober Hat", "Srinkhal", "Priya Jan Nibas", "Arman Bhai The Gentleman", and others. His acting in the character "Kan Kata Ramjan' of the novel Songsaptak earned for Faridi the utmost popularity. He refuted the conventional concept of acting in TV drama and introduced new trend in acting.

In the field of art film, he acted in cinemas like "Hulia", "Bachelor', "Matritva", "Bhohubrihi", "Aha!" and the Liberation War based cinema "Joijatra", "Shyamol Chhaya", "Ekattorer Jishu".

He was awarded National Film Award in 2004 for his acting in "Matritva". The commercial films he acted in were "Dahon", "Sontras", "Bhondo", "Mayer Marjada", "Bishwa Premik", "Adhikar Chai", "Tyag", "Return Ticket", "Praner Cheye Priyo", "Kokhono Megh Kokhono Brishti", "Duratta", "Padma Nadir Majhi". Faridi died on February 13 in 2012.

