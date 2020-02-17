

Film producer AKM Jahangir Khan no more

AKM Jahangir Khan has produced many commercially successful films namely 'Nayanmoni', 'Shubhoda', 'Ki Jey Kori', 'Surya Konnya', 'Shimana Periye', 'Alingaan', 'Tufan', 'Rangin Rupban' and others.

Jahangir Khan decided to return to film making in October of 2019 after more than 2 decades. He declared of producing three films namely 'Shadhinota', 'Dak Diyachen Doyal Amare' and 'Radharaman'. However, he could not follow through his plan as he suddenly became unwell.

Industry insiders have termed his death as a great loss to the country's film scene which is struggling due to lack of quality films.

AKM Jahangir Khan was born on Aril 21, 1939 at Chauddagram in Cumilla. He began his carrier as a film producer through the film titled 'Maa' in 1976. He produced Chasi Nazrul Islam directed film 'Shubhoda' in 1986 which received National Film Award in 13 different categories.

Jahangir also handed over 43 prints of films, posters, photosets and albums to Bangladesh Film Archive. AKM Jahangir Khan was buried at his family graveyard in capital's Mugdhapara.















