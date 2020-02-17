Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 February, 2020, 9:35 AM
Home Art & Culture

Film producer AKM Jahangir Khan no more

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Culture Desk

Film producer AKM Jahangir Khan no more

Film producer AKM Jahangir Khan no more

Veteran film producer AKM Jahangir Khan passed away on February 15. He was 81. He has been suffering from aging-associated diseases since October last year and succumbed to his illness while undergoing treatment at United Hospital Limited in Gulshan.
AKM Jahangir Khan has produced many commercially successful films namely 'Nayanmoni', 'Shubhoda', 'Ki Jey Kori', 'Surya Konnya', 'Shimana Periye', 'Alingaan', 'Tufan', 'Rangin Rupban' and others.
Jahangir Khan decided to return to film making in October of 2019 after more than 2 decades. He declared of producing three films namely 'Shadhinota', 'Dak Diyachen Doyal Amare' and 'Radharaman'.  However, he could not follow through his plan as he suddenly became unwell.
Industry insiders have termed his death as a great loss to the country's film scene which is struggling due to lack of quality films.
AKM Jahangir Khan was born on Aril 21, 1939 at Chauddagram in Cumilla. He began his carrier as a film producer through the film titled 'Maa' in 1976. He produced Chasi Nazrul Islam directed film 'Shubhoda' in 1986 which received National Film Award in 13 different categories.
Jahangir also handed over 43 prints of films, posters, photosets and albums to Bangladesh Film Archive. AKM Jahangir Khan was buried at his family graveyard in capital's Mugdhapara.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho gets hero’s welcome in South Korea
Protest against global warming through canvas
Remembering a Dynamic Actor
When Mark Ruffalo told Irrfan Khan that he loved his work
Film producer AKM Jahangir Khan no more
New York prosecutor says former movie producer Weinstein abused his power
‘Stranger Things 4’: Hopper returns
Mr Brainwash to open Los Angeles museum


Latest News
Qatar keen to recruit skilled manpower from Bangladesh
Japan's economy shrinks at fastest rate since 2014
Ex-CJ SK Sinha cleared of graft charges
Son double sinks Villa to send Spurs fifth
Morgan fires England to T20 series victory over South Africa
Dybala inspires Juventus to brescia win
Qatar to hire skilled manpower from Bangladesh
Khaleda’s release on parole possible if she apologises: Minister
Man killed, 9 hurt in boiler blast
DMC student attempts suicide
Most Read News
Beximco LPG Chairman Shayan F Rahman along with 220 distributors
Ex-state minister Rahmat Ali passes away
Rezaul Karim , Shafiul Islam get AL tickets
China gets masks, Bangladesh kits
All 312 Bangladeshis return home from quarantine
Chattogram City Corporation polls Mar 29
Selfie with running train: Schoolboy dies
No secret understanding over Khaleda’s release: Quader
Chinese woman admitted to Rangpur MCH
PM stresses giving more fund for vocational, technical training
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft