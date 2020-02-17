Video
Monday, 17 February, 2020, 9:35 AM
PSG without Neymar, Mbappe held 4-4 by lowly Amiens

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Paris' French defender Tanguy Kouassi celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Amiens SC and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Licorne stadium in Amiens, northern France, on February 15, 2020. photo: AFP

AMIENS, FEB 16: Amiens' Serhou Guirassy scored an injury time equaliser on Saturday to secure a roller-coaster 4-4 draw with a Paris Saint-Germain side without Neymar and Kylian Mbappe ahead of next week's Champions League last 16 tie at Borussia Dortmund.
Relegation-haunted Amiens had been on course for a shock win when they surged into a 3-0 lead after 40 minutes before the French champions clawed their way back to lead 4-3 on the back of Tanguy Kouassi becoming PSG's youngest scorer in 44 years.
Brazil forward Neymar has been sidelined since February 1 with a rib injury while France World Cup winner Mbappe was rested ahead of Tuesday's trip to Germany.
PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said the world's most expensive player remained a doubt for the first leg tie.
"For Tuesday I don't know. I have to wait until tomorrow's training session," Tuchel told broadcaster Canal+.
"Everybody's talking about the match so for that we can feel it's in our heads and we have been a little bit distracted by it.




"We showed a reaction, our quality, and our mentality was really good, we deserved to win," he added.
PSG move 13 points clear of second-place Marseille while the home side remain in the relegation zone and without a league win since November 2.
The hosts' boss Luka Elsner made two changes to his side from last Saturday's loss to Monaco as Haitam Aleesami and Bongani Zungu started instead of the suspended Thomas Monconduit and Bakaye Dibassy.
Former French youth international Guirassy opened the scoring after nine minutes before ex-Chelsea midfielder Gael Kakuta doubled the lead 20 minutes later.    -AFP



