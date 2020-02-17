Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 February, 2020, 9:35 AM
Home Sports

Juve rest Ronaldo for Brescia, Chiellini returns from injury

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

MILAN, FEB 16: Juventus will rest Cristiano Ronaldo for Sunday's Serie A game against Brescia but defender Giorgio Chiellini is set to return after a long injury layoff.
Ronaldo, 35, has scored in ten consecutive Serie A games, but coach Maurizio Sarri has opted to rest the forward with Juventus playing Lyon in the Champions League last 16 on February 26.
Captain Chiellini is set to return after rupturing cruciate ligaments in the right knee at the end of August.
The 35-year-old has been training again with the eight-time reigning champions and was on Saturday named in the squad to play Brescia in Turin. His presence should provide a boost for Juventus who have lost top spot in Serie A to Inter Milan on goal difference and suffered two defeats in their last three games.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PSG without Neymar, Mbappe held 4-4 by lowly Amiens
Juve rest Ronaldo for Brescia, Chiellini returns from injury
Financial rules at risk of being 'scuppered' if Man City overturn European ban
Liverpool the team to beat as Champions League returns
Griezmann shines as Barca edge gritty Getafe
Petrobanglas` Annual Sports Competition-2020 held
Central Zone sniffs victory with Shanto's double century
Bangabandhu National Football final round in March


Latest News
Qatar keen to recruit skilled manpower from Bangladesh
Japan's economy shrinks at fastest rate since 2014
Ex-CJ SK Sinha cleared of graft charges
Son double sinks Villa to send Spurs fifth
Morgan fires England to T20 series victory over South Africa
Dybala inspires Juventus to brescia win
Qatar to hire skilled manpower from Bangladesh
Khaleda’s release on parole possible if she apologises: Minister
Man killed, 9 hurt in boiler blast
DMC student attempts suicide
Most Read News
Beximco LPG Chairman Shayan F Rahman along with 220 distributors
Ex-state minister Rahmat Ali passes away
Rezaul Karim , Shafiul Islam get AL tickets
China gets masks, Bangladesh kits
All 312 Bangladeshis return home from quarantine
Chattogram City Corporation polls Mar 29
Selfie with running train: Schoolboy dies
No secret understanding over Khaleda’s release: Quader
Chinese woman admitted to Rangpur MCH
PM stresses giving more fund for vocational, technical training
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft