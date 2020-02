Petrobanglas` Annual Sports Competition-2020 held

Chairman of Bangladesh Oil, Gas & Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) A B M Abdul Fattah (centre), is inaugurating the ceremony of Petrobangla Annual Sports Competition 2020 at Azimpur Govt Girls` School & College ground in the capital on Friday, 14th February, 2020. Directors, officers and staff of all segments along with their families were present In this auspicious ceremony. photo: Observer DESK