Monday, 17 February, 2020, 9:35 AM
Central Zone sniffs victory with Shanto's double century

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020

Youngster Nazmul Hossain Shanto hit his maiden double century in the first class cricket as Walton Central Zone took them on the verge of a victory against South Zone in the third round game of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium
in Cox's Bazar (ground-1) on Sunday.
Thanks to Shanto's 253 not out, Central Zone set a winning target of 507 for South Zone, who in reply ended the day on 159-4. They still need 348 runs with six wickets at hands, which looked highly unlikely.
Resuming the day on 209-6, Central Zone declared the second innings on 385- 8 with Shanto single-handedly guiding the side. He struck 25 fours and nine sixes in his 310 ball-253 not out.
The second best was Raqibul Hasan's 39, which gave a testament of how one-man show was Central Zone's second innings. Zabid Hossain with 36 was the other notable contributor.
Shanto reached his maiden double ton off 291 balls which meant his last 53 runs came off just 19 balls. South Zone's Nasum Ahmed returned figures of 4-85 while Shafiul Islam took 2-48.
South Zone whose strategic move of declaring the first innings on 114-4 now backfired, started the chase in disastrous fashion with Shahriar Nafees being out cheaply. Anamul Haque Bijoy and Fazle Mahmud shared an 87-run partnership before the latter was dismissed on 25.
Anamul Haque Bijoy was removed after hitting five fours and seven sixes in his 119 ball-87. Before the bails were drawn, Shamsur Rahman Shuvo was batting on 44, with Nasum Ahmed on 1. Central Zone's Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up 2-55.     -BSS


