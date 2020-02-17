Bangabandhu National Football final round in March





The meeting, presided over by BFF Executive Committee member and tournament organising committee chairman Harun-ur-Rashid, decided to divide the final round teams into two groups for the round. It was also decided that the grouping would be held in the next meeting of the committee. Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) President Kazi M Salahuddin was present in the meeting.

Earlier, the nine zone event, including a services teams' zone, began on 17 January across the country. The zonal round has come to an end and eight zonal champions and service teams' zone champion and runner-up teams were already picked.









After the zonal event, Cumilla district became champion in Padma zone while Netrokona in Meghna zone, Cox's Bazar in Jamuna zone, Pabna in Shitalakkha zone, Khulna in Brahmaputra zone, Satkhira in Chitra zone and Sylhet is in Surma zone. On the other hand, BKSP and Bangladesh Army also secured spots in the final round as champion and runner-up of service teams' zone.





