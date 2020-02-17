Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 February, 2020, 9:35 AM
Home Sports

Bangabandhu National Football final round in March

Published : Monday, 17 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Sports Reporter

The 10-team final round of the Bangabandhu National Football Championship 2020 will kick off from the first Week of March in two football loving districts of the country as decided in a meeting of the tournament organising committee on Sunday.
The meeting, presided over by BFF Executive Committee member and tournament organising committee chairman Harun-ur-Rashid, decided to divide the final round teams into two groups for the round. It was also decided that the grouping would be held in the next meeting of the committee. Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) President Kazi M Salahuddin was present in the meeting.
Earlier, the nine zone event, including a services teams' zone, began on 17 January across the country. The zonal round has come to an end and eight zonal champions and service teams' zone champion and runner-up teams were already picked.




After the zonal event, Cumilla district became champion in Padma zone while Netrokona in Meghna zone, Cox's Bazar in Jamuna zone, Pabna in Shitalakkha zone, Khulna in Brahmaputra zone, Satkhira in Chitra zone and Sylhet is in Surma zone. On the other hand, BKSP and Bangladesh Army also secured spots in the final round as champion and runner-up of service teams' zone.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PSG without Neymar, Mbappe held 4-4 by lowly Amiens
Juve rest Ronaldo for Brescia, Chiellini returns from injury
Financial rules at risk of being 'scuppered' if Man City overturn European ban
Liverpool the team to beat as Champions League returns
Griezmann shines as Barca edge gritty Getafe
Petrobanglas` Annual Sports Competition-2020 held
Central Zone sniffs victory with Shanto's double century
Bangabandhu National Football final round in March


Latest News
Qatar keen to recruit skilled manpower from Bangladesh
Japan's economy shrinks at fastest rate since 2014
Ex-CJ SK Sinha cleared of graft charges
Son double sinks Villa to send Spurs fifth
Morgan fires England to T20 series victory over South Africa
Dybala inspires Juventus to brescia win
Qatar to hire skilled manpower from Bangladesh
Khaleda’s release on parole possible if she apologises: Minister
Man killed, 9 hurt in boiler blast
DMC student attempts suicide
Most Read News
Beximco LPG Chairman Shayan F Rahman along with 220 distributors
Ex-state minister Rahmat Ali passes away
Rezaul Karim , Shafiul Islam get AL tickets
China gets masks, Bangladesh kits
All 312 Bangladeshis return home from quarantine
Chattogram City Corporation polls Mar 29
Selfie with running train: Schoolboy dies
No secret understanding over Khaleda’s release: Quader
Chinese woman admitted to Rangpur MCH
Parents’ involvement in child's education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft